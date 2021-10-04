Analysts Set TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Target Price at $16.69

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMVWY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

TMVWY opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

