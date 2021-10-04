Analysts Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Target Price at C$4.61

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

TSE ROOT opened at C$2.81 on Friday. Roots has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.15.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

