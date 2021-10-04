Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $337.29

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.29.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $291.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $196.98 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.