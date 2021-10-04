Analysts Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $16.17

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.