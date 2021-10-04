Analysts Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT at $18.00

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $6.23 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

