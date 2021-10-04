Analysts Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT at $18.00

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of FOJCY opened at $6.23 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.