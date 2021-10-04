Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $51.85

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FR stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

