Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$134.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

CCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CCA traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$116.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$117.53. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

