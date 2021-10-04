Analysts Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $79.45

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $942,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $63,729,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

