Analysts Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.46 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $448.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

