Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The Wendy’s also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.19. 2,354,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,136. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

