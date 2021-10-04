Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. 4,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

