Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.56.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $20.97 on Wednesday, hitting $462.11. 7,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,634. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.36 and its 200 day moving average is $399.77. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $521.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

