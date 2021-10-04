Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of KMPH opened at $9.29 on Monday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $326.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KemPharm by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KemPharm by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

