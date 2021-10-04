Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce $316.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,616. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

