Analysts Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%.

RESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 15,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,076. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at $5,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Resonant by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,279 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 90,644 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

