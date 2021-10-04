Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of OSK opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after acquiring an additional 130,485 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

