Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report sales of $9.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.84 billion and the lowest is $9.80 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.19 billion to $39.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.65 billion to $41.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $198.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,054. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

