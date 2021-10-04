Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $281.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.07 million. Ferro posted sales of $241.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ferro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ferro by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ferro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

