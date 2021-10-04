Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $88.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.30 million and the lowest is $86.81 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $96.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $365.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $360.22 million, with estimates ranging from $351.60 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.