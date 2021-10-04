Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.67 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $88.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.30 million and the lowest is $86.81 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $96.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $365.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $360.22 million, with estimates ranging from $351.60 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $59.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.