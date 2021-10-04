Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.28. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,593. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $101,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

