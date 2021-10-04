Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.28. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,593. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $101,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

