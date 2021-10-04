Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.47. 552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

