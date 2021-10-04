Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,578 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.98. 29,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,649. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.65. The company has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

