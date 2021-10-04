AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $122.69. 21,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,376. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.