Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

