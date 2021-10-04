Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded down $90.86 on Monday, reaching $3,192.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,363.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,158.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

