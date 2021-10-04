Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.82 and last traded at $76.82. Approximately 959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

