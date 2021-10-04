Alpine Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:REVEU) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 11th

Alpine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVEU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 11th. Alpine Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Alpine Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of REVEU opened at $10.22 on Monday. Alpine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

