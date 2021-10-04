AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 202,037 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,037 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,541,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 1,506,978 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 154,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 93,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

