AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.61.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

