AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 213.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG opened at $102.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $109.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

