AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,609 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 551.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12,990.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 148,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 63,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

