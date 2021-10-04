AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,735 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

WSM opened at $174.90 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

