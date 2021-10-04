AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $254.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.67. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

