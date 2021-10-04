AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

