AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 583.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $129.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

