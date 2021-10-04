AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,713 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 626.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Shares of WM stock opened at $149.84 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

