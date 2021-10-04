ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Update

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 1,765,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALPEK stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

