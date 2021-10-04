AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.86. 1,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Specifically, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,355 shares of company stock worth $845,533. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

