Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACHV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

ACHV stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

