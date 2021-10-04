Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 13,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,736,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Y stock opened at $631.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $657.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $515.94 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

