Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $292.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.73. The stock has a market cap of $385.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.