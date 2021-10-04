Alexandria Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $276.96 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.68 and its 200 day moving average is $281.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

