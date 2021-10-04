Alchemy Pay One Day Volume Tops $30.90 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $207.61 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00236400 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00119797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002823 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.