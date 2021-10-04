Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

