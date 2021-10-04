Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.50.

AFLYY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.