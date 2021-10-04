AIGH Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,685 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 4.07% of enVVeno Medical worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in enVVeno Medical by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVNO stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.98. 1,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,059. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.51. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of enVVeno Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

