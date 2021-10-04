AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $18.81 Million in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,499,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,000. PDS Biotechnology makes up about 3.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PDS Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDSB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.32. 10,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $407.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

