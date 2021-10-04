AIGH Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,435,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Adamas Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. 1,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,013. The company has a market cap of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

