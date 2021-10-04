AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,340,000 BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. BK Technologies comprises about 0.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.30. BK Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,000,000.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK Technologies Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI).

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.