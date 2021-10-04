AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AGRI stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.